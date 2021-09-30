Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091187156
geometric vertical seamless pattern white abstract ethnic design Indigenous EP.1.Design for background, carpet, wallpaper, clothing, wrapping, Batik, fabric, Vector
C
By Chuysang
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblackchildlikecreativedecorationdecorativedesigndoodleelementfabricfashionfolkgeometricgraphichandillustrationkaleidoscopelinemayamodernmoroccanornamentornamentalornatepatternprintretroseamlessshapespanishstripestylestylishsymmetricalsymmetrytextiletexturetriangleturkishvectorvintagewallpaperwhite
Categories: Abstract, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist