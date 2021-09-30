Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083778272
Geometric ethnic oriental pattern traditional. Design quadrilateral geometric seamless ethnic. Use for background, carpet, wallpaper, clothing, wrapping, batik, fabric, vector illustration, embroidery
r
By rich4289
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractafricanarabicasianbackdropbackgroundbatikbordercarpetclothingcolorcolorfuldecordecorationdecorativedesignelementethnicfabricfashionfloralgeometricgeometryhandmadeikatillustrationindianlineagemodernornamentornamentationpatternracialregularrepetitiveretroseamlesssquarestyletextiletexturetiletilestraditionaltriangletribalvectorvintagewallpaperwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist