Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088504190
Geometric damascus ornament. Ikat border. Ethnic embroidery with leaves and monograms. Tribal vector texture. Seamless folk pattern in Aztec style. Indian, Scandinavian, Gypsy, Mexican, African rug.
O
By OKing
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanasiaasian designaztecbackgroundbatikbohemianbohoborderbrushchevroncreativedamascusdiamondsembroideryethnic nativityfashiongeogeometricgypsyikat patternindianindonesianjapaneseleavesmexicanmonogramsorganicpaintpatchworkplantprintrugscandinavianseamlessshiboristripesswimweartexturetibetantietribalvectorwatercolorwavewoven
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist