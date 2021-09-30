Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085687592
Gender neutral seamless plaid vector pattern. Gingham baby color checker background. Woven tweed all over print.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
all overalloverbabiesbabybackdropbackgroundblanketbluebuffalocheckcheckeredchildclassicclothdecorativediagonalenglishfabricflannelgender neutralginghamkidlinenmaterialmenswearneutral colorspaperpatternpicnicpinkplaidprintrepeatrepeatingretroscotlandseamlesssurfaceswatchtabletableclothtartantexturetexturedtraditionalvectorwallpaperwoolwrappingyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist