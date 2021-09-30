Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085216001
Gender neutral seamless plaid vector border. Gingham baby color checker background. Woven tweed all over print.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
all overbabiesbabybannerblanketblueborderbuffalocheckcheckeredchildclassicdecorativediagonaledgeedgingenglishfabricflannelgender neutralginghamhoundstoothkidlinenmaterialmenswearneutral colorspaperpatternpicnicpinkplaidrepeatretroscotlandseamlessstripsurfaceswatchtableclothtapetartantexturetexturedtraditionalvectorwallpaperwoolwrappingyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist