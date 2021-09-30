Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086450369
gas energy, the technician working maintetance pipe line in graphic classic style
C
By CW craftsman
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boatbusinesscargocommercialelectricenergyexportfacilityfactoryfreightfuelgasgas turbinegasolineharborimportindustrialindustryliquidloadinglogisticlogisticsnatural gasnauticaloilpetroleumpipelineplatformportpowerpower plantrefineryseaseaportshipshippingstackstoragetanktank farmtankerterminaltradetransporttransportationvectorvesselwater
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist