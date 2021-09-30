Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094786124
Game Day basketball tournament in March. Basketball playoff. Played each spring in the United States. Sport poster. Vector illustration EPS 10.
D
By Dmitriy NDM
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americanballbasketbasketballbasketball ballbasketball playoffchampionchampionshipcollegecompetitiondesigndribbledunkeventfantasyfinalfinal gameflaggamegame dayholidayillustrationlabelleaguemadnessmarchmatchnationalpartyplayplayerplayoffplayoff gridpointposterprofessionalscoreseasonslamsportstudentteamtemplatetournamenttrophyunited statesusavectorwinner
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist