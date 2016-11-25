Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A funky, grunge guitar banner with space for text
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

9948190

Stock Vector ID: 9948190

A funky, grunge guitar banner with space for text

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 576 × 777 pixels • 1.9 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

Mike Monahan

Mike Monahan

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.