Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083776580
Fragrant herbs. Bouquet Garni: bay, thyme, parsley, rosemary . Vector monochrome illustration on white. Perfect for menu decoration, culinary cards, invitations.
m
By maritime_m
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bayblackbotanicalbotanybouquet garnibranchcondimentdesigneatingfoliagefoodfragrantfreshfreshnessgardengourmetgreenhealthyherbherbalillustrationingredientisolatedlaurelleafnaturalnatureorganicparsleyplantpotherbrawrosemaryseasoningspicespicy herbsstemsummerthymetwigvectorveganvegetablevegetarianwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist