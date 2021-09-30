Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102496292
Folk seamless pattern of simple geometry shapes composition. Graphic muslim motif. Fabric print. Small elements geometry. Vector kaleidoscope ornament.
S
By Sunward Art
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americananglebluebrownclothes patternclothingcolorfulcooldelicatedesigndetailembroideryethnicethnic textileethnoexclusivefabricfabric patterngeometricgeometric symbolsgeometricalindianlinemandalamixedmodernmoltedmotifopenworkpatternperuviam motifsperuvianprintrhombusseamlesssmallsmall detailssouthsouth americansquarestarsymboltextiletexturetiletraditionaltriangletribalwhite
Categories: Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist