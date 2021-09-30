Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100489877
Flurona, simultaneously contagious of influenza and covid-19.Nose contour with the two types of viruses.Flat vector.
Zaragoza, Spain
M
By Maria Pilar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
192019-ncovbackgroundbannercoronacorona viruscoronaviruscovid-19covid19dangerousdeathdiseaseepidemicfeverflufluronaglobalhealthhealth carehospitalhygieneillnessinfectioninfectiousinfluenzalaboratorymaskmedicalmedicinemicrobiologyoutbreakpandemicpeoplepreventionprotectionquarantinerespiratorysarssciencesicknesssocialspreadsymptomsvaccinevirologyviruswarningwoman
Categories: Miscellaneous, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist