Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097249253
Flowers seamless pattern. Cherry blossom pattern. Floral background. Wrapping paper, fashion fabrics, prints.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautyblack and white flowersbloombloomingblossombotanical patternbotanybouquetbranchcherry blossom printdecorationdecorativedesigndrawingelegantfabricfashionfloral backgroundsflowers patterngardengraphicillustrationjapanese culturenaturenicepetalprettyprintromanticseamless patternspringstylesummertextiletexturevectorwoman print
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist