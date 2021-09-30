Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088204787
Floral seamless pattern made of blossom meadow plants and field flowers and daisies. Hand drawn botanical background in trendy flat style. Cartoon drawing. Simple nature motif with flat retro design.
G
By Galakam
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblossombotanicalbudcardcartooncolorfulcutedaisydecorativedesigndrawingelementexoticfabricfashionfieldflatflorafloralflowergraphichand drawnillustrationleafmeadowmodernmotifnaturepatternplainplantrepeatretrorusticseamlessshapesilhouettesimplespringstylesummertextiletexturetrendyvintagewallpaperwildflower
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist