Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083006636
Floral Oval Frame. Golden Delicate Invitation design with Eucalyptus. Vintage Template. Vector illustration.
i
By il'ina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblossomborderbotanicbranchedcardcelebrationclassiccoverdelicatedesignelegantembellisheucalyptusfamilyfancyfiligreefloralflourishflowerfoliageframegiftgoldengraphicgreetinghand drawnillustrationinkinvitationinviteisolatedleafleavelineloveovalretroromanticscrapbookingsilhouettespringsymboltemplatevalentinevectorvintageweddingwhitewreath
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist