Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086748890
Flat vector cartoon illustration of two glasses of champagne. Drawing for a holiday, a party, a special event. Isolated design on a white background.
C
By Chipolla
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholanniversarybeveragebirthdaybubblecartooncelebratecelebrationchampagnechristmasclassicalcloseupcolddesigndinnerwaredrawingdrinkeleganceeventfestiveflatfunglassgoldengraphicholidayiconillustrationinvitationisolatedliquidluxurynew yearpartyproseccorestaurantromanceromanticsparklingsymboltiltedtoasttoastingtwovectorweddingwhite backgroundwinexmasyellow
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist