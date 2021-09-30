Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086780318
Flat vector cartoon illustration of a female hand holding a glass of white wine. Isolated design on a white background.
C
By Chipolla
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african-americanalcoholalcoholicbarbeveragebirthdaycartooncelebratecelebrationcloseupcocktailconceptcongratulationdesigndrinkeleganceelegantfemaleflatgirlglassgraphichandholdiconillustrationisolatedliquidliquormannew yearpartypersonproseccoraiserestaurantside viewsimplesinglesparklingtastytoastvectorwhitewhite backgroundwinewineglasswoman
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist