Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2086688926
Flat bus rim stamp set on muddy dust white snow backdrop. Outline black ink pen hand drawn tread logo emblem sign design in retro art doodle contour style. Close up detail view with space for text
A
By ArtMari
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractautoautomobileautomotivebackgroundbikebordercardirtydrawingdrivegraphicgrungeiconillustrationimprintsisolatedlinemotormotorbikemudornamentpathpatternprintraceroadrubberseamlessshapesilhouettesportstainstreetsymboltemplateterraintexturetiretracetracktractiontraffictrailtransporttrucktyrevectorvehiclewheel
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist