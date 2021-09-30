Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095478086
Fishing mosaic icon. Vector collage organized of scattered virus icons. Virus collage fishing icon, and more icons. Fishing collage for epidemic templates.
d
By designpath
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbacteriabiohazardcheatcollagecomposedconceptcontagiouscoronaviruscovidcrotchetdishonestyfilledfishfisheryfishing industryflatfraudfraudelencefroghangerhasphookhunticoninfectinfectedinfectionknaverymicrobemosaicneedleparticlespathogenpathogenicpegpictogramracketrandomrascalityroguerysafariscatteredsporestructuresymbolvectorviralvirus
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist