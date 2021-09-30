Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089480870
Firefighters. Happy man and a woman, fire service workers, wearing protective uniforms. Firewoman and fireman. Vector illustration in cartoon style
t
By tynyuk
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultamericanbackgroundcareercartooncharacterclothingcoupledepartmentdesignemergencyequipmentfemalefirefirefighterfiremanfirewomanflatgirlhappyhelmetheroholdingiconillustrationisolatedjobmalemanoccupationpersonportraitprofessionprofessionalprotectionredrescuesafetyservicesignstandingsymboltooluniformvectorwhitewomanworkworkeryoung
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist