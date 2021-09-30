Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089480666
Firefighter man wearing protective uniform and helmet holding an ax in hand. Full length fireman with equipment a white background. Vector illustration in cartoon style
t
By tynyuk
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
axebravecartooncharacterdangerdepartmentdesignemergencyequipmentfighterfirefirefighterfirefightingfiremanflatfull lengthguyhelmethelpheroiconillustrationisolatedjoblifeguardmalemanmustacheoccupationpeoplepersonportraitprofessionprofessionalprotectionprotectiveredrescuerescuersafetyservicestandingsuitsymboltooluniformvectorwhiteworkworker
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist