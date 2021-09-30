Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099949922
Feminist stickers. Womens solidarity and girl activist movement doodle graphic elements. Vector fashion girl sticker set
S
By SpicyTruffel
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activistactivityarmblackbodybusinesscanscharactercolorfulcolorsdoodledrawingelementsequalizerfamanistfashionfemalefeminisitfeminismfeministflatgirlgraphicgroupgroupinghumanillustrationmovementplusportraitpositivelypowerprotestingretrorevolutionribbonsetsignsolidaritystickersstivkerstrengthsymboltrendyvectorvictryvintagewhitewomens
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist