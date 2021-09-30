Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098973854
A female hand in a bejeweled bracelet of pearls on dark background. Jewellery concept. Decorative element for invitations, banners, cards. Vector illustration EPS10
c
By cas.tula
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaccessoriesarmbeautifulbeautybodybraceletcontourdelicatedesigndolldummyelegantelementfashionfemalefemininefingerfingersgesturegirlglamourhandhand drawnhumanillustrationjewelleryjewelrylinearluxurymanikinmannequinminimalistmodelobjectoutlinepalmpearlpeoplerealisticshapesignsilhouettesketchstatuetouchvectorvintagewomanwrist
Categories: Miscellaneous, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist