Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2081182906
Female doctor wearing nonwoven mask. On white background.
Y
By Yuka Kumagai
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20s30sbeautycarecoldcoronacoronavirusdentistdoctordrugstorefacial expressionfemale doctorfronthand drawnhealthhospitalillnessillustrationlab coatmaskmedicalnonwoven masknurseone personpersonpharmacistpharmacyposeregistered dietitianresearcherskin careteacherupper bodyvectorvirus preventionwhite backwhite backgroundwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist