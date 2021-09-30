Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102820421
Family solid black outline icon. Symbol of traditional family: man, woman and two children. Flat isolated sign for: illustration, logo, mobile, app, banner, web design, dev, ui, ux, gui. Vector EPS 10
G
By GetThis
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appbackgroundbannerbusinesschildrencoupledesigndevfamilyfatherflatfriendshipgraphicgraphic designgroupguihumaniconillustrationisolatedlogomanman and womanmembermobilemotheroutlinepeoplepersonsignsilhouettesocialsolid blackstandingsymbolteamtogethertraditional familytrendytwo childrenuiunityuxvectorvector eps 10vector illustrationwebwebsitewoman
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist