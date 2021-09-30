Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098052011
Falling autumn leaves. Red, yellow, green, brown chaotic leaves flying. Border colorful foliage on wondrous white background. Brilliant back to school sale.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractautumnbackbackdropbackgroundbioborderbotanicalbrowncardchaoticcolorcoloredcolorfulconfettidancingdecorationecoecologyeffectfallingflorafloralflyingfoliagefreshgreenisolatedjoyfulleafleavesnaturalnatureoverlaypatternplantredsalescatterschoolseasonalspreadswirltemplatetreewallpaperwhitewidewindyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist