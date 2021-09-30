Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098051933
Falling autumn leaves. Red, yellow, green, brown random leaves flying. Explosion colorful foliage on dramatic red background. Authentic back to school sale.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractautumnbackbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbiobotanicalbrowncolorcolorfulconceptconfetticustomdancingecoecologyeffectexplosionfallingflorafloralflyingfoliagefreshgreenisolatedjoyfulleafleavesnaturalnatureoverlaypatternpiedplantrandomredsalescatterschoolseasonalspreadsquareswirltemplatetreewallpaperwindyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist