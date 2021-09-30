Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097799084
Falling autumn leaves. Red, yellow, green, brown chaotic leaves flying. Explosion colorful foliage on exceptional white background. Captivating back to school sale.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartisticautumnbackbackdropbackgroundbiobotanicalbrownchaoticcolorfulconfettidancingecoecologyeffectexplosionfallingfancyflorafloralflyingfoliagefreshgreenimageisolatedjoyfulleafleavesnaturalnatureoverlaypatternplantredsalescatterschoolseasonalsprayswirltemplatetreevividwallpaperwhitewidewindyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist