Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094783121
Exotic watermelon , collected in a composition on a pink background. Natural floral . Postcard for your text. Vector greeting card for your design.Frame for your text on floral background.
D
By Doctor_liwsi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundborderbotanicalbouquetcardcelebrationchristmascircledecordecorativedesignelementemblemexotic leavesfestiveflatflorafloralflyerfoliagefor your textframegardengraphicgreengreetinggreeting cardherbholidayillustrationinvitationleafleavesnatureornamentplantpostcardromanticroundround frameround frame with leafspringsummertemplatetraditionalvectorwatermelonwhitewreath
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist