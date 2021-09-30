Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084500390
Enter to win. Handwritten lettering and flat hand drawn holiday elements. Banner template for giveaway activity. Vector illustration for your design.
T
By Taash
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingannouncementbackgroundbannerblackcardchristmaschristmas cardcompetitioncontestdesignenterenter to winentryeventfreegamegiftgivegiveawaygraphichappyholidayiconillustrationletteringlotterymarketingmediaminimalmodernofferplaypresentprizepromopromotionrafflerewardseasonseasonalsigntemplatetextvectorwebwinwinnerwinterword
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist