Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083372987
Elegant hand drawing wedding invitation beautiful floral design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanniversaryartbackgroundbeautifulborderbotanicalbouquetbranchcardcelebrationcollectiondecorationdecorativedesigndrawingdrawnelegantelementfloralflowerfoliageframegardengraphicgreetinghand drawnillustrationinvitationinviteisolatedleafluxurymodernnaturepatternplantretroromanticroserusticsave the datesettemplatevectorvintagewatercolorweddingwhitewinter
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist