Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089318261
Elderly woman, grandmother with winter clothes and medical mask. Winter background. Personal protective equipment. Mask mode and social distance, pandemic, COVID-19. Vector illustration
M
By MariVolkoff
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbluecardcartooncelebrationcharacterchristmascoldcopy spacecoronaviruscutedecemberdecorationdesignelderly womanfestivefreshnessfrostgrandmagrandmothergreengreetinghappyhatholidayiconillustrationisolatedisolationmaskmedical masknewpandemicportraitprotectionredseasonsnowsnowfallsnowflakesocial distancingvectorwalkwhitewinterwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist