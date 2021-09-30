Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095211620
Educational supplies. Pencil icon. Feather sign. Ballpoint insignia. Letters element. Vector illustration. Stock image. EPS 10.
T
By Tatkrav
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueartbackgroundballpointbeautyblackblankbrandcalligraphyclassiccorporatedesigndocumentdrawdrawingeducationfeatherflatfluffgraphichandhandwritinghistoryiconidentityinkinkwellisolatedlayoutletterlineliteraturelogomarkermetalofficepackagepaperpenplumesignsilhouettesimplestylesymboltemplatevintagewebwhitewrite
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist