Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083292059
Education concept. Vector flat people illustration. Smiling male and female group of students in uniform with planet earth on background. Diverse character set. Design for abroad school program.
T
By Tasty_Cat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abroadafricanamericanasianbackgroundblackboycartooncharacterchildrenconceptcoursedegreedesigndiversediversityeducationethnicexchangefemaleflatgirlglobalglobegraphicgrouphumanillustrationisolatedkidknowledgelearnlessonmodernpeoplepersonplanetprogramschoolstudentstudyteamteenagertripuniformuniversityvacationvectorwhiteworld
Similar images
More from this artist