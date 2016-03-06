Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
drawing of a cute Christmas Penguin
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

47481814

Stock Vector ID: 47481814

drawing of a cute Christmas Penguin

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

lineartestpilot

lineartestpilot

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.