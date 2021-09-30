Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083270963
Doodle Christmas ball,hand drawn colored decoration,New Year toy,festive element.Use for holiday cards, posters,banners,calendars,print.Outline drawing picture.Isolated.Vector illustration
k
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022artballbeadblackcardcelebratecelebrationchristmascolorfulconceptcontourdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesigndoodledotdrawingelementeventfestivegraphichand drawnholidayiconillustrationinkisolatedlinelinearmerrymulticoloredobjectoutlineseasonsimplesketchsnowflakesnowflakesspheresymboltoytraditionaltreetree ballvectorwinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist