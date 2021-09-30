Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095478122
Do not touch mosaic icon. Vector mosaic composed of scattered virus items. Virus cell mosaic do not touch icon and bonus icons. Do not touch mosaic for medical images.
d
By designpath
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractattentionbacillabewarebiohazardcarefulcautionclickcollagecombinationcombinedcompositioncoronaviruscovidcovid-2019dangerousdisalloweddo not touchelementfilledfingersflatfluhazardiconillustrationinfectioninfectiousmicrobemosaicnotpalmpatternpictogramprohibitedprohibitionprotectionpushrestrictedrestrictionscatteredsicknesssurfacetouchtouchmentvectorviralviruswarning
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist