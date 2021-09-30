Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094754456
Digital twin usage blue brochure template. Automotive industry. Booklet print design with linear icons. Vector layouts for presentation, annual reports, ads. Arial-Black, Myriad Pro-Regular fonts used
b
By bsd studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
a4advertisementarticleautomotivebannerbookbookletbrochurebusinesscarcompanyconceptcorporatecoverdigitaldocumentflyergenerationgraphicillustrationindustryinfographicinnovationiotkitlayoutleafletlinemagazineminimalmodernmultipurposenewsletterpageposterpowerprintingprogramreportsetsimulationsmartsupplytechnologytemplatetwintypographyusagevertical
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist