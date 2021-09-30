Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084702431
Detailed navigation urban street roads map on vintage beige background of the quarter Kreis 8 Riesbach District of the Swiss regional capital city of Zurich, Switzerland
Zürich, Switzerland
M
By Momcilica
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asphaltcarcartographycitycityscapecommunityconstruction industrycurvecut outdatadesigndirectionglobal positioning systemgovernmenthighwayhouseiconillustrationinfographicjourneylandlandscape - scenerymapmobile appmountainnavigational equipmentno peopleoutlinepatriotismphysical geographyplan - documentplanningresidential districtroadroad mapsignsymboltowntraffictransportationtraveltravel destinationsunityvectorzurich
Categories: Transportation, The Arts
Similar images
More from this artist