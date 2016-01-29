Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Dental tools web button isolated on a background.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

48748384

Stock Vector ID: 48748384

Dental tools web button isolated on a background.

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 2300 × 2300 pixels • 7.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

John T Takai

John T Takai

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.