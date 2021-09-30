Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090121730
Delicious fluffy donut with chocolate cream. An appetizing sweet dessert decorated with gold powder.3D baked food symbol design.Yummy doughnut isolated on white.Realistic vector illustration.
A
By AllaMa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dappetizingbakebakerybreakfastbrowncaloriescartoonchocolatecolorcolorfulcreamcutedecorateddecorationdeliciousdesigndessertdonutdoughdoughnutdrawingeatemblemfast foodflatfluffyfoodglazeglazedgoldicingiconillustrationisolatedpastrypowderproductrealisticroundsprinklessugarsweetsymboltastytoppingvectorwhiteyummy
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist