Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095083085
Delicate liquid marble painting background with gold waves and glitter.
N
By NikaMooni
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundblushbordercanvascardcasecornercoverdecorationdelicatedustelegantepoxyfluidframegirlyglittergoldhome designillustrationinkinteriorinvitationliquidmarblemetallicmineralmodernnaturalpaintingpatternpinkprintshapesmoothsplashsplatterstylesurfacetemplatetexturetrendywallpaperwatercolorwavewetwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist