Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098973065
Decorative vertical card template Watercolor frame Floral garland Copy space Vector illustration Rustic style
N
By Nonna_A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanniversaryartbackgroundbirchbirch barkblankbordercardcelebrationcopy spacecreativedaydecorativedesignemptyfloralfloral garlandflowerframegarlandgreengrungegrunge texturehorizontalillustrationinvitationinviteisolatedleavesrectangleretrorosersvprusticsave datetemplatetexturedvalentinevectorverticalvintagewatercolorwatercolor backgroundwatercolor textureweddingwedding invitationwhitewoodwreath
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist