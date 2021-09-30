Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089368670
Decorations with poinsettia, snowflakes, gift boxes, balls and Christmas lights. Red holiday flower and golden lettering on red banner. Illustration is for holiday design, cards, invitations, banners.
l
By losw
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbannerblackborderboxcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas lightsdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignflowergiftgift boxgoldengreengreetinghappyholidayhollyillustrationinvitationknitleafletteringlightmerrynew yearnoelpoinsettiapresentredseasonseasonalsnowflakesnowflakessymboltemplatetexttraditionalvectorwinterxmas
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist