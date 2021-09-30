Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101749220
Dark green, yellow vector background with triangles. Illustration with abstract colorful triangle shapes. Template for commercials.
G
By G Liya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractangleartartisticartworkbackdropbackgroundcolorcolorfulconceptcovercrystaldarkdecorativedesigndiamondelementformgemgeometricgeometrygradientgraphicgreenillustrationimagelayoutlinelowmodernmosaicorigamipatternpolypolygonpolygonalpyramidrepeatsidestyletemplatetexturetriangletriangularvectorwallpaperyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist