Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
dark blue Light Abstract Technology background for computer graphic website internet web. circuit.illustration.infographics. binary code.www.vector.Spark. motion move blur. Finger-print scan.World map

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

304056248

Stock Vector ID: 304056248

dark blue Light Abstract Technology background for computer graphic website internet web. circuit.illustration.infographics. binary code.www.vector.Spark. motion move blur. Finger-print scan.World map

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Vector Formats

  • EPS

  • 4524 × 2818 pixels • 15.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Vector Contributor

Titima Ongkantong

Titima Ongkantong