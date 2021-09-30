Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097457762
CV Resume Template. Fresh Idea of Color and Design. Best for Job Application
T
By The ulum
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractapplicationbackgroundbusinesschartscolorfulcompanycorporatecreativecurriculumcvdatadescriptiondesigndocumentelementemployeeemployeremploymentexperienceflatflyer designgraphicgraphsheaderhiringiconillustrationinfographicinfographicsinformationinterviewjoblayoutmodernofficepagepaperpersonalprintpurpleresumeround tabletemplatetexttimelinevectorvectorsvitaework
Similar images
More from this artist