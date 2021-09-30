Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084507740
Cute vector illustration of Chocolate Pie and Choco Bar isolated on white background. Cartoon happy and funny food characters. Adorable comic fabric print, greeting card, poster. Kawaii drawing.
S
By Sergey Pekar
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableartbackgroundbakerybarbirthdaybreakfastcafecakecandycartooncharacterschildrenchocochocolatecocoacomiccookingcreamcupcutedeliciousdesigndessertdrawingflavorfoodfrostingfunnyhappyicingiconillustrationisolatedkawaiikidkitchenletteringmenumugpastryposterrestaurantsmilesnacksugarsweettastyvectorwhite
Categories: The Arts, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist