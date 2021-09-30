Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089520881
A cute tiger decorates the Christmas tree. The tiger is entangled in a garland. Christmas vector illustration. The symbol of the Chinese New Year 2022. Great for postcards and children's party decorat
D
By Daria Lyzova
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalanimalsartasianbabybackgroundbearcardcartooncelebrationcharacterchildrenchinachinese new yearchristmaschristmas treecozyculturecutedecemberdecorationdesigndoodledrawingdrawnfunnygraphicgreetinghandhappyhappy holidayshappy new yearholidayillustrationisolatedjoynew year asiapostcardposterpresentprintsymboltigertiger yearvectorwhitewinterwinter clotheszodiac
Similar images
More from this artist