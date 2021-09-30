Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2080857829
Cute Set of element and seamless pattern. Ideal for children's clothing
B
By Bubushonok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalcartooncatchristmaschristmas ballchristmas treecollectiondecemberdecorationdesigndrawnelementfabricfacefashionfirgiftgraphichand drawhand drawnhappyholidayhollyillustrationlogomerrymerry christmasnewnew yearnew year treepackagingpatternpresentprintseamlessseamless patternsetsignsymboltextiletigertreevectorwallpaperwildlifewrappingyearyear of the tigerzoo
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist