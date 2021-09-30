Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082677218
Cute man with beer and pretzel celebrating Oktoberfest vector cartoon character isolated on background.
R
By Roi and Roi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholalebackgroundbarbavarianbeerbeveragecartooncelebrationcharactercheerfulclipartcostumeculturecutedesigndrinkeventfestfestivalflatfoodgermangraphichappyhatholidayhumaniconillustrationimageisolatedmalemanmugmunichnationaloctoberoctoberfestoktoberfestpartypeoplepersonpretzelpubsigntraditiontraditionalvector
Similar images
More from this artist